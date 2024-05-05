Should I buy an electric car in South Africa?

Life was a lot simpler when you had a choice of a diesel or petrol car with an internal combustion engine (ICE).

The recent proliferation of new-energy vehicles (NEVs) — namely battery-electric cars, hybrids and plug-in hybrids — has made the decision more complicated. A barrage of new NEVs has been launched in South Africa in the past few years as the global motor industry, driven by legislation in many countries to reduce air pollution, moves to more planet-friendly vehicles with lower or nonexistent C02 emissions. The EU, China and other regions are preparing to ban sales of ICE cars from the middle of the next decade.

It’s all very well to buy an electric vehicle (EV) in Norway or China which have extensive charging infrastructures and the prices are subsidised by their governments, but you may rightfully ask what is the sense of buying a battery-powered car in South Africa given Eskom’s problems, and the high prices of EVs coupled with the long time it takes to charge them?

EVs are on average about a third more expensive than petrol or diesel cars and the main reason they sell at a trickle. Last year, local EV sales rose 85.4% from 502 to 931 units as more models were introduced and prices became more affordable, but still accounted for just 0.17% of the 532,098 new vehicles sold.

Don’t expect EVs to become meaningfully cheaper any time soon. Announcing Mzansi’s long-awaited NEV policy in December, trade and industry minister Ebrahim Patel put the brakes on that prospect by saying the 25% import duty on EVs would remain, against 18% for ICE cars.

Tax and cashback incentives are offered to EV buyers in many countries to reduce the price gap between EV and ICE cars, but doing so here would lead to more EV sales, which government doesn’t want now because of Eskom’s woes and the relatively small public charging infrastructure.

Patel said consumer incentives may only be introduced in seven or eight years’ time.

In the meantime, to protect the local motor manufacturing industry and the jobs it provides, government will introduce an investment allowance from March 2026 to encourage the production of electric vehicles in South Africa. It will allow producers to claim 150% of investment spending on electric and hydrogen-powered vehicles in the first year.

The move will help ensure the survival of the country’s seven big vehicle manufacturers that employ 33,000 people and contribute more than 5% to GDP. Nearly two-thirds of their production goes overseas and they need to switch to EV manufacture as a number of countries they export to will ban the sale of ICE vehicles soon. Some brands do not sell enough of their locally-built cars in South Africa to be able to justify keeping their factories open.