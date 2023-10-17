IN PICS | A peek inside the Springboks’ Paris hotel
As they prepare for the end of the Rugby World Cup, the Bokke are laying their heads in a sleepy village northwest of the capital
17 October 2023 - 21:36
As the Bokke prepare for their next Rugby World Cup clash, with England in the semifinal on Saturday, they are avoiding the distractions of the City of Lights by staying at a hotel in a sleepy village about 32km northwest of Paris. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.