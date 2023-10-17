Blast from the past: Springboks sent packing by England in Perth
Today in SA sport history: October 18
17 October 2023 - 21:18
1980 — Danie Gerber scores a try on international debut as the Springboks beat South America 22-13 in the first of two Tests in Montevideo. Morne du Plessis, the Bok captain since June 1975, missed the match because of injury. Flanker Theuns Stofberg was the skipper that day...
