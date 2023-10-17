Sport

Blast from the past: Springboks sent packing by England in Perth

Today in SA sport history: October 18

17 October 2023 - 21:18
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1980 — Danie Gerber scores a try on international debut as the Springboks beat South America 22-13 in the first of two Tests in Montevideo. Morne du Plessis, the Bok captain since June 1975, missed the match because of injury. Flanker Theuns Stofberg was the skipper that day...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. IPL experience the reason for Proteas’ good start in World Cup: Ngam Sport
  2. Jesse Kriel bloodied but unbowed after his Bok opus against France Sport
  3. Springbok player ratings: every player came to the party against France Sport
  4. Titans captain ‘Sibz’ Makhanya admits he hasn’t reached his potential but ... Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Boks slay Welsh dragons to book semifinal spot Sport
  6. Blast from the past: Proteas get the wrong sort of ducks in a row against Kiwis Sport

Latest

  1. DAVID ISAACSON | Rugby needs to clean out Beaumont’s fart-filled boardroom Sport
  2. This is real transformation, says Kaya Malotana, first black Bok to play at a ... Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Springboks sent packing by England in Perth Sport
  4. Jesse Kriel bloodied but unbowed after his Bok opus against France Sport
  5. IPL experience the reason for Proteas’ good start in World Cup: Ngam Sport

Latest Videos

Impeached public protector joins EFF
If Springboks win rugby world cup SA could celebrate with a public holiday: ...