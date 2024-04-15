Expert shares how to get some much needed beauty sleep

Why is sleep so important for our mental and physical wellbeing?

Sleep is the foundation of our overall health and wellbeing, yet it’s often overlooked in our busy lives. It’s not just a time for our bodies to rest — it’s also a period of profound restoration and rejuvenation, affecting both physical and our mental health. First and foremost, restorative sleep is essential for our mental wellbeing.

During this critical phase, which occurs predominantly during deep and REM (rapid eye movement) sleep, our brains undergo essential processes such as detoxification, information processing and memory consolidation. This allows us to wake up feeling refreshed, clear-headed and ready to tackle the day ahead. Conversely, a lack of restorative sleep can lead to cognitive impairment and mood disturbances, and even contribute to mental-health disorders such as depression, anxiety and early-onset memory loss.

What are the short-term and long-term effects of bad sleep on the skin and body?

Chronic sleep deprivation can wreak havoc on your skin by reducing collagen production, which keeps it strong and elastic. This breakdown in your skin’s natural barriers makes it more susceptible to damage, such as wrinkles becoming more prominent. Poor sleep quality can also lead to skin imbalances, acne, redness and a lacklustre complexion. Studies have shown that inadequate sleep can speed up the ageing process of your skin.

More importantly, your immune system relies on good sleep to keep your skin and body healthy. Studies show that sleep loss can affect different parts of the immune system, leading to a higher risk of disorders, reduced immune function and infection. Sleep also influences the gut microbiome, and poor gut health can negatively affect sleep, creating a vicious cycle. The benefits of restorative sleep extend far beyond the realm of skin and mental health. From a physical standpoint, uninterrupted sleep is vital for the optimal functioning of our bodies.

It’s during sleep that our tissues undergo repair and regeneration, our hormone levels are regulated and our immune system is bolstered. In fact, research has shown that individuals who consistently get enough quality sleep are less susceptible to infections and chronic diseases such as obesity, heart disease, diabetes and even certain types of cancer. If you want to maintain that youthful glow and overall skin and body health, making quality sleep a priority is crucial.