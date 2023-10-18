On the rocks or with a dash of water, here's how to drink whiskey like a pro
Whether you have it on the rocks with ice or literal stones, we speak to Tullamore Whiskey ambassador Kevin Pigott on how to enjoy a stiff one
18 October 2023 - 22:34
Legend has it that in Ireland you never water another man's whiskey the same way you ought to not sleep with another man's wife. This is according to the Tullamore Whiskey brand ambassador Kevin Pigott. And if there are going to be any rules about whiskey, one might start by not arguing with this Irish guy about enjoying the beloved beverage...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.