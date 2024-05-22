THANGO NTWASA | Is ‘The Ultimatum’ star Khanya reality TV gold or fall of the genre?
With explosive expletives and opinions that tick every phobic box, the reality TV star has tongues wagging. But is it for all the right reasons?
22 May 2024 - 21:26
If you've ever been a fan or casual viewer of soaps then you will have come across household names such as The Bold and the Beautiful's Brooke Logan, Days of our Lives' Stefano DiMera or Generations' Ntsiki Lukhele. The villains from these programmes shook up prime time viewing and instilled fear into the lives of those who dared cross them...
