REVIEW | Why you shouldn't underestimate the Volvo XC60 T8

The outlay is expected at this level and you would encounter similar were you to go the route of the Audi Q5, BMW X3, Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class or Porsche Macan. The base price of the XC60 T8 is R1,222,400. Hopping inside, the sumptuous interior is classic Volvo, with squishy surfaces and seats that feel like an assuring embrace.
Turn the start dial and the XC60 fires up in complete silence (hybrid, remember?). Its 107kW/309Nm electric motor propels the vehicle. Power comes from an 18.8kWh battery placed in the central tunnel. On the internal combustion front, the familiar 1,969, turbocharged-petrol unit with four cylinders is on duty. In isolation, it serves up 228kW and 400Nm. With the engine and electric motor in play, the combined quoted output is a whopping 340kW and 709Nm, quite something for a family-sized, premium sport-utility vehicle.
According to Volvo, the XC60 sprints from 0-100km/h in about 4.8 seconds. This is the same figure quoted by Volkswagen for its lauded Golf 8 R. The XC60 feels that rapid in reality, with the instantaneous kick of its electric power source, supported by the loaded punch of its heavily boosted 2.0l. The thrill is addictive — and the outright get-up-and-go of the conservative Volvo takes many by surprise.
Despite Volvo’s safe and sensible image, the brand has a true wild streak. It reveals it on certain occasions — this underlying sense of zaniness that comes to the fore. Who could forget cult legends like the 850 R estate car? Or recent creations like the S60 Polestar?
The updated XC60 is a typical Volvo: sophisticated, comfortable and hugely refined. Order it in T8 guise and you have an unlikely, notable firecracker. A genuine Q-car, a bona fide sleeper that can knock the breeches off most hot hatchbacks you might encounter. OK, it also has a significant green side — this is a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) after all.
Visually, our Inscription-grade test vehicle looked especially classy, sporting bronze paint and 21-inch wheels with a diamond-cut finish. Those were a R22,500 option. There were other extras too: air suspension (R27,750), 360-degree camera (R15,500) and a head-up display for R33,500.
A Lounge package for R33,500 included a panoramic roof, Bowers & Wilkins audio system, cooled cubby compartment and air filtration system with an air quality sensor. A R22,500 Driver Assist package added the Pilot Assist semi-autonomous driving capabilities and blind-spot monitoring, with rear cross-traffic alert.
But we should talk about frugality, since that is one of the drawcards of hybrid powertrains. No criticisms to be levelled at the Volvo in this regard. On my first outing with the vehicle, from our Parktown office to Roodepoort, the XC60 T8 returned an incredibly low 1.6l/100km. That was with the battery fully charged, of course. If you are running the vehicle on engine power alone, once the battery is depleted, you could see around the 10l/100km mark on the instrument cluster.
Unexpected pace aside, the XC60 is a reserved family chariot. Ride comfort on air suspension is cushy, cruising in silence on electric mode makes for a calming experience and when you want to dial some sound into proceedings, that Bowers & Wilkins audio system pumps hard. My only gripe was the Google-based infotainment system. Unlike the last Volvo we had, which was supplied with a modem, this vehicle did without connectivity, so virtually all the Google-based applications were rendered inactive. Owners will need to factor a solution (and extra data outlay) into consideration.
