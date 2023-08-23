In the Isuzu MU-X range, the most expensive version is the 3.0 Onyx 4x4 at R960,600. In the middle of the range is the 3.0 LS 4x4 for R885,000. Earlier this month the brand added a more cost-conscious version to the mix. It does not skimp on specification, but where the cut took place is in the engine displacement department.
REVIEW | Isuzu MU-X 1.9 LS 4x2 is the sensible choice
Image: Supplied
Not that anyone needed a reminder, but these are tough economic times. Unrelenting increases across the board have forced consumers to make more holes in their belts for maximum tightness. Many are holding off on big purchases, which might include new wheels. Some are looking to downsize to vehicles that offer more manageable repayments and lower running costs.
The ladder-frame sport utility vehicle (SUV) market is by no means a budget-focused space, but it does represent significant value for audiences wanting a family-friendly product with a spread of competencies.
Key players include the Isuzu MU-X, Toyota Fortuner, Ford Everest and Mitsubishi Pajero Sport. They might be viewed as more enticing than road-orientated, C-segment offerings in a similar price bracket as they offer seating for seven, superior ground clearances and sturdy commercial-derived underpinnings.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Leatherette upholstery with a convincingly rich veneer, power seat adjustment for the front occupants and a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system comprises standard fare. The set-up offers Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Its look and feel might not be up there with the best, but it works reasonably well. From a multifunction steering wheel to cruise control, an electronic parking brake and more, the expected amenities are part of the deal. In terms of safety, it boasts seven airbags, anti-lock brakes, electronic stability control and traction control.
Unless you have experienced the LSE, you would not bat an eyelid at the lack of a push-start button (it retains the classic ignition key). Nor will you mind that the air-conditioner is operated via traditional rotary dials.
Image: Supplied
On the road, the 1.9 Ddi feels sufficient, serving up 110kW and 350Nm. It gets the MU-X up to steam with acceptable conviction around town. On the freeway, the vehicle settles happily just under the speed limit and is appreciably quiet in operation, with a hushed cabin. Where foot-flat overtaking moves are required, however, the 1.9 Ddi reveals its inferiority versus the more powerful 3.0-litre. With a full load and a trailer, you are probably going to need to plan your right-lane manoeuvres with greater care.
Ride quality is praiseworthy and as we remarked when we tested the 3.0 LSE last month, it could teach more established players a trick or two about on road poise. Some may find the steering to be heavily weighted, but others might welcome the impression of solidity this brings. The MU-X 1.9 Ddi encourages a relaxed cruising manner and is a pleasure to pilot down the freeway, when there is no requirement to rush to get to your destination. The payoff to this sedate nature (aside from having calmed nerves) is a decent fuel consumption figure: getting well under 10l/100km does not take much effort.
With its mix of attractive styling, level of equipment, road manners and frugality, the 1.9-litre MU-X makes a good case for itself at the price.
