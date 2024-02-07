Motoring

Solar-powered EV superchargers to amp up South Africa soon

08 February 2024 - 09:02 By Staff Writer

Zero Carbon Charge will introduce 480kW superchargers at its 120 renewable electric vehicle (EV) charging stations being rolled out across South Africa...

