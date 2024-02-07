How Bafana Bafana made history in Ivory Coast
Coach Hugo Broos’s bravery at dismantling Bafana and picking young players should be applauded
07 February 2024 - 23:05
Bafana Bafana were beaten 4-2 on penalties by Nigeria in their Africa Cup of Nations semifinal at Stade de la Paix in Bouaké, Ivory Coast, on Wednesday night, but they made history reaching their first semifinal in 24 years, showing signs of life after years of underachievement...
