Sport

How Bafana Bafana made history in Ivory Coast

Coach Hugo Broos’s bravery at dismantling Bafana and picking young players should be applauded

07 February 2024 - 23:05
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter

Bafana Bafana were beaten 4-2 on penalties by Nigeria in their Africa Cup of Nations semifinal at Stade de la Paix in Bouaké, Ivory Coast, on Wednesday night, but they made history reaching their first semifinal in 24 years, showing signs of life after years of underachievement...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. BLOW BY BLOW | Nigeria edge Bafana on penalties in superb Afcon semifinal Soccer
  2. MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE IN IVORY COAST | Analyst Mali an unsung hero for Bafana Soccer
  3. Helman Mkhalele ‘has played a big role’ in Bafana’s success: Linda Buthelezi Soccer

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Sono scorcher helps Pirates sink Chiefs in controversial ... Sport
  2. Bafana hope ‘Lion of Judah’ Percy Tau finds his roar against Nigeria Sport
  3. Sphephelo Sithole is better than I was: Bafana 1996 legend Linda Buthelezi Sport
  4. Bafana hero Williams played for brother who died in car crash: proud family Sport
  5. Bafana player ratings: Ronwen rules, Mvala and Kekana among other heroes Sport

Latest Videos

Zuma never banned us from parliament: EFF's Julius Malema on Sona 2024 ban ...
AFCON: Concerned about Osimhen, Nigeria plot against South Africa