Red Bull F1’s Adrian Newey voted world car person of the year
Award was created in 2018 to recognise an individual who has made a significant contribution to the global automotive industry
22 February 2024 - 09:20
Red Bull F1 designer Adrian Newey has been voted the 2024 World Car Person of the Year by a jury of more than 100 journalists from 29 countries...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.