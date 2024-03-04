First Drive
Why the new BMW 5 Series is a lush and sophisticated cruiser
Though natural competition includes the Audi A6 and Mercedes-Benz E-Class, it also competes with differently styled, electric-only Mercedes-EQ and Audi e-tron four-door sedans
04 March 2024 - 15:59
The eighth-generation BMW 5 Series was launched in South Africa last week, competing in a dwindled yet transformed large luxury sedan niche...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.