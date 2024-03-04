Eric Nzimande claims misconduct hearing is violation of constitutional rights
His challenge will be that the acting magistrate who first laid a complaint against him with the Magistrate’s Commission in 2015 had withdrawn her statement
04 March 2024 - 15:44
Suspended KwaZulu-Natal regional court president Eric Nzimande is to challenge the process which resulted in him facing 162 charges of misconduct including that he sexually harassed an acting magistrate and took money from lawyers in return for acting regional court magistrate appointments...
