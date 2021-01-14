Gautengers! Put yourselves on voluntary level 5 lockdown, urge experts
They have also called on government to introduce online learning until there’s a clear downward Covid trend
14 January 2021 - 19:30
Health experts have called on Gauteng residents to put themselves voluntarily into lockdown level five, warning that the peak of the second wave was still to come.
Experts also called on government to introduce online learning until there’s a clear downward trend beyond the peak...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.