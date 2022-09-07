×

School relies on water donations after Msunduzi cuts supply because of ‘R2m rates bill’

Pietermaritzburg community rallies to provide water to high school which in the midst of matric trials had its water and electricity cut by the municipality

07 September 2022 - 15:30

An outraged Pietermaritzburg community has rallied to provide water to a local high school which, in the midst of matric trials, had its water and electricity cut by the Msunduzi municipality because of a “R2m rates debt”...

