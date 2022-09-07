School relies on water donations after Msunduzi cuts supply because of ‘R2m rates bill’
Pietermaritzburg community rallies to provide water to high school which in the midst of matric trials had its water and electricity cut by the municipality
07 September 2022 - 15:30
An outraged Pietermaritzburg community has rallied to provide water to a local high school which, in the midst of matric trials, had its water and electricity cut by the Msunduzi municipality because of a “R2m rates debt”...
School relies on water donations after Msunduzi cuts supply because of ‘R2m rates bill’
Pietermaritzburg community rallies to provide water to high school which in the midst of matric trials had its water and electricity cut by the municipality
An outraged Pietermaritzburg community has rallied to provide water to a local high school which, in the midst of matric trials, had its water and electricity cut by the Msunduzi municipality because of a “R2m rates debt”...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos