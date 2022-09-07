Police plane crash: Was recommended ‘deep testing’ on wing struts carried out?
07 September 2022 - 08:57
Corrosion and metal fatigue will be two of the most crucial aspects under the spotlight in the investigation into last week’s fatal crash of the police service’s Pilatus PC-6 Porter...
Police plane crash: Was recommended ‘deep testing’ on wing struts carried out?
Corrosion and metal fatigue will be two of the most crucial aspects under the spotlight in the investigation into last week’s fatal crash of the police service’s Pilatus PC-6 Porter...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos