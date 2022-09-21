×

Constitutional Court gives president a year to amend executive ethics code

Constitutional standard of transparency demands that the president, ministers and MECs declare donations to internal party political leadership contests

21 September 2022 - 11:06 By FRANNY RABKIN

The Constitutional Court has given the president 12 months to amend the executive ethics code so that it requires members of the executive — the president, cabinet ministers and MECs — to publicly disclose donations to their internal political party campaigns...

