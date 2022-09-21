×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Show me the money: Zuma must cough up R1m if he wants to prosecute Downer

The senior state advocate believes the R90,000 Zuma has put up is inadequate surety to cover costs of a 10-day trial

21 September 2022 - 19:43 By TANIA BROUGHTON

Former president Jacob Zuma must pay a deposit of at least R1m if he wishes to proceed with his private prosecution of senior state advocate Billy Downer, SC...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. TOM EATON | Zuma’s cowardly stalling tactics have nothing to do with Stalingrad Opinion & Analysis
  2. Editors condemn Zuma's action against journalist, will support News24 South Africa
  3. TOM EATON | We all know Zuma’s a bad investment, so how’s he going to pay his ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. EXPLAINER: Why attachment of Jacob Zuma's assets is imminent News

Most read

  1. No more sidelines, says SA as it links Ukraine-Russia peace calls to UN reforms News
  2. Pay back the Moolla: Ponzi scheme beneficiary’s R63m reckoning News
  3. President does not oppose application to amend state capture report News
  4. Mbalula urged to act on N2 as KZN mayor wants trucks banned during day News
  5. Vodacom would like a word: giant back in the ring with ‘Please Call Me’ inventor News

Latest Videos

ANC's Eskom plan 'belongs on the scrapheap of history': Steenhuisen weighs in ...
Weed activists want cannabis legislation fast-tracked