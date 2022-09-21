Show me the money: Zuma must cough up R1m if he wants to prosecute Downer
The senior state advocate believes the R90,000 Zuma has put up is inadequate surety to cover costs of a 10-day trial
21 September 2022 - 19:43 By TANIA BROUGHTON
Former president Jacob Zuma must pay a deposit of at least R1m if he wishes to proceed with his private prosecution of senior state advocate Billy Downer, SC...
