News

Doctor on personal fundraising mission aspires to inspire

Gauteng trailblazer hopes to raise enough cash to buy an ECG machine for patients

02 November 2022 - 21:08 By Mfundo Mkhize

Touched by the plight of patients she sees coming through a busy Gauteng state hospital, an Eastern Cape-born doctor has taken it upon herself to raise R40,000 by the end of November for a new machine that will benefit patients...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Emergency services are overwhelmed: how one community created its own South Africa
  2. In the hot seat: new Gauteng health MEC responds to 10 questions from Spotlight South Africa
  3. For those with HIV or weak immune systems, monkeypox can be fatal — US study World
  4. Rare condition diagnosed and treated after decades of difficulty South Africa

Most read

  1. Supreme Court of Appeal confirms Prasa’s Siyangena contracts were corrupt News
  2. Bathers warned to avoid otters after ‘playful encounter’ in Kalk Bay News
  3. Naked wanderers to bare it all in SA News
  4. Twins turn into quadruplets for surprised mom and midwife News
  5. Counting the cost of Joburg’s one month mayoral musical chairs News

Latest Videos

Community groups demand pro-poor budget, R1500 basic income grant
EFF hold up placards “insulting” minister of finance during mid-term budget ...