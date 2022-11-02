Doctor on personal fundraising mission aspires to inspire
Gauteng trailblazer hopes to raise enough cash to buy an ECG machine for patients
02 November 2022 - 21:08
Touched by the plight of patients she sees coming through a busy Gauteng state hospital, an Eastern Cape-born doctor has taken it upon herself to raise R40,000 by the end of November for a new machine that will benefit patients...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.