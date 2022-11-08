UCT staff urged to speak freely to judges recruited to probe top brass
The independent panel’s scope includes investigating all matters related to executive relationships
08 November 2022 - 15:48
The hearings into allegations of misconduct against the vice-chancellor of the University of Cape Town (UCT), Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng, and the chair of council, Babalwa Ngonyama, will be held off campus and in camera...
UCT staff urged to speak freely to judges recruited to probe top brass
The independent panel’s scope includes investigating all matters related to executive relationships
The hearings into allegations of misconduct against the vice-chancellor of the University of Cape Town (UCT), Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng, and the chair of council, Babalwa Ngonyama, will be held off campus and in camera...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos