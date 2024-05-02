AKA's murder accused are not flight risks or a threat to witness, argues defence
The marathon bail application will continue on Friday
02 May 2024 - 19:20
Senior counsel Adv Paul Jorgensen, who is representing Mziwethemba Gwabeni, the alleged paymaster behind the plot to kill popular rapper Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes, poured cold water on the state's claim he had interfered with some witnesses...
