News

Lead investigator in Nulane trial grilled on existing narrative influencing his probe

Defence lawyers accuse investigator of sticking to script to suit a narrative

20 February 2023 - 20:47 By Isaac Mahlangu
Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter

Four defence lawyers who took turns cross-examining the lead investigator in the Nulane case all accused him of having a predetermined agenda to execute his case. ..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Zimbabwean exemption permits: SA expulsions will be 'disaster' News
  2. ‘Acts of God’ leave navy survey ship high and dry News
  3. New twist as Moti director goes after former legal adviser Van Niekerk News
  4. Quarry blasting in Bulawayo has residents fuming News
  5. Joburg’s traffic nightmares come into sharp focus News

Latest Videos

Sim Dope revealed at AKA’s memorial: How they met, their Afrikaans class & ...
'My heart was shattered into countless pieces' - Lynn Forbes' emotional tribute ...