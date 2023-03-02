News

Tech against crime: Gauteng activates e-panic buttons in Diepsloot

But local civil society groups say they were unaware of the technology in the area

02 March 2023 - 21:51

The Gauteng department of community safety has started distributing e-panic buttons in Diepsloot as part of premier Panyaza Lesufi's new plan to wield technology against crime...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Violence against women isn’t inevitable or natural: TUT vice-chancellor Maluleke South Africa
  2. Bheki Cele and top cop Tebello Mosikili to visit Westbury for intel on ... South Africa

Most read

  1. US terror suspect allegedly abducted 'by special forces' at Mall of Africa, ... News
  2. Israel-linked spaza food distributor fingered in ‘questionable’ R199m offshore ... News
  3. Phakeng ‘goes rogue’ on social media, UCT goes mum in campus comms News
  4. All Nations Bible School can’t use ‘Dr’ as title: SA Qualifications Authority News
  5. SIU goes for Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s assets News

Latest Videos

Where did AKA's killers go AFTER his murder? We map his final day & track the ...
Wits students lose edge over accomodation and fees