SCA rules estranged wife may sue husband over ‘one-week marriage’
The wife says when he put a R63,000 ring on her finger he didn’t want the relationship to succeed
15 March 2023 - 13:31 By TANIA BROUGHTON
The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has given a woman the thumbs up to sue her estranged husband for the “wasted costs of the wedding” based on what she says was fraudulent misrepresentation...
SCA rules estranged wife may sue husband over ‘one-week marriage’
The wife says when he put a R63,000 ring on her finger he didn’t want the relationship to succeed
The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has given a woman the thumbs up to sue her estranged husband for the “wasted costs of the wedding” based on what she says was fraudulent misrepresentation...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos