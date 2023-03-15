News

SCA rules estranged wife may sue husband over ‘one-week marriage’

The wife says when he put a R63,000 ring on her finger he didn’t want the relationship to succeed

15 March 2023 - 13:31 By TANIA BROUGHTON

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has given a woman the thumbs up to sue her estranged husband for the “wasted costs of the wedding” based on what she says was fraudulent misrepresentation...

