Moti’s lawyers push for proof that former legal adviser is in witness protection
After insisting they only have the say-so of Clinton van Niekerk’s mother, Moti’s team is told to approach witness protection head for confirmation
16 March 2023 - 17:25 By TANIA BROUGHTON
Businessman Zunaid Moti’s lawyers say there is still no proof that Clinton van Niekerk, his former legal adviser, accused of stealing thousands of confidential documents from Moti’s companies, is in the witness protection programme...
Moti’s lawyers push for proof that former legal adviser is in witness protection
After insisting they only have the say-so of Clinton van Niekerk’s mother, Moti’s team is told to approach witness protection head for confirmation
Businessman Zunaid Moti’s lawyers say there is still no proof that Clinton van Niekerk, his former legal adviser, accused of stealing thousands of confidential documents from Moti’s companies, is in the witness protection programme...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos