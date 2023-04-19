News

JSC leaves Limpopo high court post vacant as all three candidates fall short

All three candidates were grilled by the commission on the quality of the judgments they had written as acting judges

19 April 2023 - 19:32 By FRANNY RABKIN

A post on the Limpopo high court has been left vacant after the JSC announced on Wednesday it would not recommend any of the candidates it interviewed. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Segopotje Mphahlele gets JSC nod for Mpumalanga judge president South Africa
  2. Molemela gets JSC nod for SCA president South Africa
  3. WATCH LIVE | Judicial Service Commission interviews continue South Africa
  4. Western Cape judge Lister Nuku gets nod for Competition Appeal Court post News

Most read

  1. ‘I would have noticed if my son had extra money,’ says father of prison official News
  2. Young South African professionals are ‘rage applying’ for jobs to escape toxic ... News
  3. Something didn’t add up in R8k spree with murdered botanist’s card, says cashier News
  4. IN PICS | Millions in perfume, bags, booze, cars seized from former top cop, ... News
  5. Joburg councillor investigates incentive system — dashcam footage of traffic ... News

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha waves at mother in court as her father is granted bail
Thabo Bester enters court in yellow tracksuit, seems to smirk at cameras