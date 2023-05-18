News

Why Eskom is entering a winter from hell

The embattled power utility enters the 2023 winter season on its knees to the extent that it predicts possible stage 8 load-shedding

18 May 2023 - 22:15 By Isaac Mahlangu
Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter

Eskom faces a winter from hell — going into lower temperatures with more than 3,000MW less generation capacity compared with last year, while finding itself heavily relying on its unpredictable old fleet which could breakdown any time...

