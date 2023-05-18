Why Eskom is entering a winter from hell
The embattled power utility enters the 2023 winter season on its knees to the extent that it predicts possible stage 8 load-shedding
18 May 2023 - 22:15 By Isaac Mahlangu
Eskom faces a winter from hell — going into lower temperatures with more than 3,000MW less generation capacity compared with last year, while finding itself heavily relying on its unpredictable old fleet which could breakdown any time...
Why Eskom is entering a winter from hell
The embattled power utility enters the 2023 winter season on its knees to the extent that it predicts possible stage 8 load-shedding
Eskom faces a winter from hell — going into lower temperatures with more than 3,000MW less generation capacity compared with last year, while finding itself heavily relying on its unpredictable old fleet which could breakdown any time...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos