SA feels wrath of Kusile’s dark dawn as energy crisis bites hard
The power station has contributed in crippling SA's winter energy generation capacity
21 May 2023 - 20:02
Mpumalanga's Kusile power station should have relieved South Africa's energy generation pressures in 2013. However, a decade later it finds itself among the causes of the country's crippling winter energy woes...
SA feels wrath of Kusile’s dark dawn as energy crisis bites hard
The power station has contributed in crippling SA's winter energy generation capacity
Mpumalanga's Kusile power station should have relieved South Africa's energy generation pressures in 2013. However, a decade later it finds itself among the causes of the country's crippling winter energy woes...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos