Just a fairy tale? Gauteng command centre delay is bad for war on crime, says Masuku
While the crime-fighting wardens have already hit the streets, the integrated command centre is yet to find its footing
20 June 2023 - 20:31 By Penwell Dlamini
The Gauteng portfolio committee on community safety says the delay in the opening of the provincial integrated command centre is compromising government’s plan to fight crime. ..
