Covid is not behind us, warn scientific experts as Prof Salim Abdool Karim launches new book
World’s leading minds laud Karim for his publication that straddles science and politics
26 June 2023 - 20:58
At a gathering to mark the release of renowned infectious diseases epidemiologist Prof Salim Abdool Karim’s book Standing Up for Science: A Voice of Reason, leading global Covid-19 experts warned the debilitating infection is not behind us and the world must brace for future pandemics...
