Malema can, in law, face criminal charges despite Equality Court ruling on 'Kill the Boer'
The civil court acquitted EFF leader of hate speech for singing Kill the Boer, but that would not hinder potential criminal charges
01 August 2023 - 14:13
Despite the Equality Court acquitting EFF leader Julius Malema of hate speech, he could face criminal charges for inciting violence and criminal defamation for again singing “Kill the Boer” at the weekend...
