'It was pretty much like getting scalped': top SA surfer describes horror Mexican wipeout
Surgery required to stitch up big wave surfer Matt Bromley
07 September 2023 - 21:21
One of South Africa’s top surfers had to undergo emergency surgery after being partially scalped in a freak surfing accident in Mexico...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.