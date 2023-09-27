Zulu royal family should unite for the sake of late King Goodwill Zwelithini, says Sihle Zikalala
Tensions between Buthelezi and King Misuzulu played out after Buthelezi's death two weeks ago
27 September 2023 - 21:53
Public works and infrastructure minister and former KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala has pleaded for unity in the Zulu royal family, saying the survival of the AmaZulu nation depends on it. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.