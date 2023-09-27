Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | When misfortune turns into an opportunity, we have lost our moral compass

Our apathy to the rampant crime rate is an indication that we have lost our sense of humanity

27 September 2023 - 21:46

South Africa has one of the highest crime rates in the world, with murders occurring with unnerving regularity. In 2021/22 police recorded 25,181 murders. Up from 19,972 murders the previous year. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | Winnie Mandela Drive must not be named in vain Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | This year’s Rugby World Cup has made Heritage Day extra special Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Too close to call, but Boks have World Cup pedigree Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Nothing should be off the table when it comes to resuscitating ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | Quick fixes are not enough, we must start planning ahead Opinion & Analysis
  6. EDITORIAL | Making grade R mandatory is a positive move Opinion & Analysis

Latest

  1. EDITORIAL | When misfortune turns into an opportunity, we have lost our moral ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. KGAUGELO MASWENENG | I was hijacked at gunpoint in Alex — and nobody cared Opinion & Analysis
  3. JONATHAN JANSEN | Yet another university disinvites me: what’s at stake here? Opinion & Analysis
  4. JENNIFER PLATT | Sink your teeth into Stephen King's new book ... and be afraid Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | Winnie Mandela Drive must not be named in vain Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

'Not far from dealing final blow in the AKA murder case' says Bheki Cele in ...
Inside the JHB building where 77 people lost their lives