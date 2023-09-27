EDITORIAL | When misfortune turns into an opportunity, we have lost our moral compass
Our apathy to the rampant crime rate is an indication that we have lost our sense of humanity
27 September 2023 - 21:46
South Africa has one of the highest crime rates in the world, with murders occurring with unnerving regularity. In 2021/22 police recorded 25,181 murders. Up from 19,972 murders the previous year. ..
