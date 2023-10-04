Record numbers of luxury cruise ships docking in Cape Town
Smaller towns also benefiting, with Mossel Bay doubling its seasonal visits
04 October 2023 - 22:23
Cruise ship tourism to South Africa doubled in recent years, with the past season injecting more than R1bn into the economy, according to the first in-depth study to be conducted on the sector's impact. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.