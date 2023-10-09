News

Pastor’s shooting may have been a ‘hit’, says PA

‘We have received a credible lead that may prove useful for the investigation but cannot speak on details as it may compromise the case’

09 October 2023 - 22:13

Patriotic Alliance leaders Kenny Kunene and Gayton McKenzie believe pastor Dwayne Gordon, who was shot dead at a church where he was a guest preacher last week, may have been the target of a hit. ..

