News

Advertising watchdog says Sygnia's claims 'exaggerated and misleading'

Asset manager 'fails to produce independent proof to back claims'

02 May 2024 - 21:21 By GILL GIFFORD
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

Sygnia Asset Management has fallen foul of the Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB) for making misleading claims to sway people with expensive retirement investment portfolios to switch over to Sygnia as a significantly better option. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Kilowhat? ARB instructs inventor to withdraw ‘misleading’ advert News
  2. ARB rules against Makro in cheesy complaint News
  3. It kills moths, not mozzies, says complainant in electric mosquito killer USB ... News
  4. Salted caramel smoothie complaint dismissed despite no caramel News
  5. ‘You hold for less than 60 seconds’ claim by internet provider is ‘a big ... News

Most read

  1. 'A warm hug from an old friend': expat back in South Africa to launch book on ... News
  2. Africa 'systematically' kept poor: Global Citizen women ambassador Danai Gurira News
  3. Traditional healer warns Sassa offices need proper cleansing after officials ... News
  4. Man shot by police in mistaken identity case seeks justice for permanent ... News
  5. AKA's murder accused are not flight risks or a threat to witness, argues defence News

Latest Videos

'600 million people lack access to electricity': Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans
Djimon Hounsou on how to move Africa forward using energy, Blood Diamond and ...