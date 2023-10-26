JSC clears Goliath of gross misconduct in her dispute with Hlophe
Hlophe, on the other hand, faces another judicial conduct tribunal for Goliath’s complaint against him
26 October 2023 - 22:13
The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has cleared Western Cape deputy judge president, Patricia Goliath, of gross misconduct in relation to a complaint by her suspended leader, judge president John Hlophe. She will not have to face a judicial conduct tribunal, which would have investigated the complaint with a view to possible impeachment...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.