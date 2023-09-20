Motata was later convicted of driving under the influence.
Parliament begins Hlophe, Motata impeachment process
Image: BONGIWE GUMEDE
Parliament will run a parallel impeachment process for Western Cape judge president John Hlophe and retired judge Nkola Motata.
Section 177 of the constitution provides for a judge to be removed from office only if the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) finds the justice suffers from an incapacity, is grossly incompetent or guilty of gross misconduct.
The National Assembly would then call for that judge to be removed by a resolution with a supporting vote required of at least two-thirds of its members. Thereafter, the president would remove the justice from office upon adoption of a resolution by parliament calling for such.
On Wednesday, the portfolio committee on justice started the process by adopting a framework to be followed in what is an unprecedented development.
The committee will invite the JSC to a briefing on the procedure followed to find the judges guilty of gross misconduct and recommendations for impeachment.
It will then ask Hlophe and Motata to make written submissions on “extenuating circumstances” they would like parliament to consider before concluding the matter.
Nearly 15 years later, Hlophe’s suspension is a historic moment
The briefing will be a procedural presentation because one of the National Assembly's constitutional responsibilities in the process is to ensure that in each step thereof there was procedural compliance by the JSC, said committee chair Bulelani Magwanishe.
Parliament's legal adviser Barbara Loots said parliament has a limited role in the impeachment of judges and cannot reconsider the merits of matters finalised by the JSC and court judgments.
“We are recommending that the committee must formally note the finding of the JSC as a legal fact,” said Loots.
The JSC's finding is a jurisdictional precondition to the National Assembly resolution and the assembly has been called on to make a political decision, one that has to be taken after the committee and house have applied their minds and deliberated on the matter, she said.
The JSC found Hlophe guilty of misconduct, saying he attempted to influence, improperly, Constitutional Court judges Bess Nkabinde and Chris Jafta to decide matters then before the Constitutional Court in favour of certain litigants.
The commission referred the matter to parliament in August 2021, but the legislature put it in abeyance the next month when Hlophe approached the Gauteng high court seeking an interdict to stay the then impending impeachment process and his suspension by President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Earlier this month, the National Assembly programming committee decided the impeachment process should resume as Hlophe’s appeal period lapsed earlier this year.
The events leading to Motata possibly facing a vote of impeachment date back to January 2007 when he crashed his Jaguar into the wall of a Hurlingham, Johannesburg, home, then made racist comments to the homeowner.
Impeachment moves closer for 'drunk judge' Motata as tribunal finding of gross misconduct is referred to MPs
Motata was later convicted of driving under the influence.
The judicial conduct tribunal recommended to the JSC in 2018 that Motata be removed from the bench for gross misconduct.
However, the JSC refused to accept the recommendation, deciding Motata's actions at the time of the crash amounted to misconduct rather than gross misconduct, and did not warrant his removal from the judiciary. Instead, it fined him R1.1m.
But in 2020, Freedom Under Law (FUL) began proceedings before the Johannesburg high court to have the JSC’s decision reviewed and set aside, and to substitute that decision with a finding that Motata was guilty of gross misconduct.
The high court dismissed the application last year, prompting FUL to apply for leave to appeal to the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA). Motata did not participate in the proceedings in the SCA or high court.
In June, the SCA, upheld FUL’s appeal and ordered the matter be remitted to the JSC for it to be dealt with in terms of section 20(4) of the JSC Act.
That section provides that if the JSC finds a judge grossly incompetent or guilty of gross misconduct, it must submit that finding with reasons for it and a copy of the report, including any relevant tribunal material, to the speaker of the National Assembly. This is what chief justice Raymond Zondo did last month.
Though Motata retired in 2017 after being on special leave from January 2007, he was allowed to retain all benefits, including a salary for life. If he is impeached, however, these will be withdrawn.
