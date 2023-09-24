MPs will be politicians, not lawyers, in deciding fate of judges
Legal advice to parliamentary impeachment committee in cases of Hlophe and Motata is that its decision is ultimately political, not judicial
24 September 2023 - 00:00
It took less than an hour for parliament’s justice portfolio committee to decide on the impeachment process for judges and to get it under way for retired Gauteng high court judge Nkola Motata and suspended Western Cape judge president John Hlophe. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.