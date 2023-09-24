News

MPs will be politicians, not lawyers, in deciding fate of judges

Legal advice to parliamentary impeachment committee in cases of Hlophe and Motata is that its decision is ultimately political, not judicial

24 September 2023 - 00:00
Franny Rabkin Legal correspondent

It took less than an hour for parliament’s justice portfolio committee to decide on the impeachment process for judges and to get it under way for retired Gauteng high court judge Nkola Motata and suspended Western Cape judge president John Hlophe. ..

