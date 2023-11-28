UK dad wins three-year custody battle against SA aunt in ConCourt ruling
The bitter battle started when the SA-born mom, who died of cancer, tried to get her child raised locally
28 November 2023 - 21:35
The Constitutional Court, in a five to four split, has ruled in favour of a British dad, ordering the return of his now six-year-old daughter to him by February next year after a bitter court battle which saw him pitted against South African relatives of the child...
