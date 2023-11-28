WILLIAM GUMEDE | Elections in Madagascar reflect a volatile political climate
President Andry Rajoelina has been voted in for a third term, amid accusations voting irregularities and violence
28 November 2023 - 21:34
Madagascar faces turmoil after disputed elections ushered in President Andry Rajoelina for a third term, after opposition parties boycotted the poll, citing irregularities, the validity of his candidacy and a volatile political climate not conducive to elections...
