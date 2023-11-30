UN climate summit kicks off with millions pledged to developing world

This fund will ‘support billions of ... livelihoods that are particularly vulnerable to the effects of climate change’, says COP28 president

The UN climate summit, COP28 (https://www.cop28.com/), opened in Dubai on Thursday with the president, Sultan al-Jaber, announcing that R5bn ($267m) had been pledged to the new loss and damage fund on day one, showing that “the world can unite, can act and can deliver”...