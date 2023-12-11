News

All corruption-accused Panday wants for Christmas is to travel and drive new Ferrari, but state says no

Investigating officer says Panday used a second passport to travel to the US and now wants to go to Turkey via Dubai

11 December 2023 - 21:22 By TANIA BROUGHTON

Corruption-accused Thoshan Panday wants to go on a family holiday...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Arthur Kaplan ‘jewel heist’ a disguised business takeover News
  2. Notorious ‘gang boss’ and wife’s bail hearing stirs courtroom drama News
  3. How Captain Bez Bezuidenhout caught an online sex predator with a single ... News
  4. Department tells schools to give pupils extra marks to help them progress News
  5. Parents haunted by how teen was shot dead as he tried to protect mom from armed ... News

Latest Videos

A new political leader in South Africa: Meet Roger Jardine
Harvard, Penn Heads Under Fire for Answers on Antisemitism