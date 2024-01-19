How living without a birth certificate has crippled me, says grade 12 pupil facing ID blockade
Adolescents without IDs face exclusion from writing matric, from applying for higher education and NSFAS funding, or applying for social grants
19 January 2024 - 00:22
Owam Ntabeni* (not her real name), 17, loves sport. Despite her gift as an athlete and her active participation in school sports, when her school plays matches, the teenage girl is often left behind and can’t participate in tournaments...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.