Statues, a new regiment and more power to Amakhosi to celebrate Zulu pride and unity
Traditional prime minister questions why Amakhosi must still report to a minister in Cape Town about their own land
05 February 2024 - 17:50
In a quest to revive “Zulu pride and dignity”, AmaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini wants more governance powers of the Ingonyama Trust for Amakhosi rather than national government...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.