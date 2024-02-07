‘Concerned’ Casac writes to chief justice over Yacoob’s ConCourt role
To outsource the court’s judicial role to would be an abdication of its constitutional duty, the council says
07 February 2024 - 21:39
The Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) has written to chief justice Raymond Zondo seeking clarity and expressing “concern” after Sunday World reported that retired ConCourt justice Zak Yacoob had been appointed to the Constitutional Court to “advise the 11 justices of the court on which appeal cases to dismiss and which to entertain”. ..
