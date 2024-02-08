News

Double fault by eThekwini may push iconic Westridge Stadium to bow out, says tennis association

The municipality says they have not ignored the association and explains why the application was rejected recently

08 February 2024 - 22:29 By LWAZI HLANGU

KwaZulu-Natal’s oldest and largest tennis facility is on the brink of closure after a year-long impasse with eThekwini municipality to approve an income-generating digital signboard...

