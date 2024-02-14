Anoj Singh wants relaxed bail conditions to snatch permanent CEO job in Dubai
State opposes his application for relaxed bail conditions fearing that he may run and abscond like Shepherd Bushiri
14 February 2024 - 22:32
Former Transnet CFO Anoj Singh has lodged an application to have his bail conditions relaxed as he wants to take up a CEO job offer in Dubai...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.