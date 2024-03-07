News

Cash deposits, casino records and loan sharks linked to Nzimande, says investigator

Bank records could support allegations that suspended regional court president took money from lawyers and gambled during office hours, commission hears

07 March 2024 - 17:45 By TANIA BROUGHTON

The lead investigator into the corruption case against suspended KwaZulu-Natal regional court president Eric Nzimande said he had subpoenaed records from casinos from Eastern Cape to Newcastle and from a “loan shark” after allegations that Nzimande had a gambling problem...

